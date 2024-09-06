OnlyFans Owner Makes $1 Billion in Three Years From Dividends

A neon OnlyFans Ltd. sign in the window of the company's offices in London, UK, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2022. OnlyFans executives have mapped out a plan to become more transparent and highlight less-explicit content at a time when the companys home country is finalizing strict new online safety laws. Photographer: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- OnlyFans Ltd. paid owner Leonid Radvinsky $472 million in dividends last fiscal year, bringing his takings from the site to more than $1 billion in three years.

Radvinsky made $338 million in 2022 and $284 million the year before that, according to UK financial filings. The 42-year-old US citizen is the sole owner of OnlyFans’ holding company, Fenix International Ltd.

The London-based company, which skyrocketed in popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns and has a reputation for hosting pornographic and adult content forbidden on most other social networks, has been building up its stable of comedians, chefs, personal trainers and other types of creators to widen its user base.

OnlyFans posted a profit of about $485.5 million in the year ending Nov. 30 2023, up 20% from the previous year, Fenix International said in a report published on Friday.

“We have cemented our place as a leading digital entertainment company and a UK tech success story,” Chief Executive Officer Keily Blair said in the statement. “We have done this by continuing to provide opportunities for our diverse creator community to monetize their content and grow their global fan base.”

Revenue also rose about 20% from a year earlier to $1.3 billion, according to the report. The platform’s total number of creators rose 29% to 4.1 million and users rose 28% to 305 million.

