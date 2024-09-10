Commerzbank CEO Flags Departure as Germany Starts to Sell Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG’s chief executive officer won’t seek an extension to his contract, leaving the German lender searching for a replacement at the same time as the government begins to sell its stake.

Manfred Knof informed Jens Weidmann, chairman of the lender’s supervisory board, that he “won’t be at the disposal” of the firm beyond December 2025, according to a statement Tuesday.

The statement said the bank’s supervisory board will commence a search for a successor immediately. In a separate release, Germany said it was beginning the sale of about 53 million Commerzbank shares, worth about €720 million ($794 million).

The decision comes at a critical point for the German lender, which saw profit surge to a record last year. The stock has more than doubled under Knof, a former Deutsche Bank AG executive who has cut jobs, stepped up the bank’s digitalization and grown the business serving large companies.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.