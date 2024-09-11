Pest-Controller Rentokil Sinks 20% on Earnings Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Rentokil Initial Plc shares plunged in London, erasing more than 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in market value, after the pest-control company lowered growth expectations for its business in North America.

Organic revenue growth in the region will slow to about 1% in the second half, following a weaker-than-anticipated trading performance in July and August. The update suggests consensus estimates for adjusted pretax profit will need to be cut by 10%, Morgan Stanley analyst Annelies Vermeulen wrote in a note to clients.

Rentokil shares at one point headed for their biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis on Wednesday, sliding as much as 20%. The firm generates around two thirds of its sales in North America following a 2022 acquisition of Terminix. Rival Rollins Inc. fell 4.9% in US premarket trading.

Rentokil’s slump is a blow to activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management LP amassed a significant stake earlier this year.

The lack of growth recovery despite additional investment “will be seen as a concern by the market,” Jefferies analyst Allen Wells wrote in a note.

