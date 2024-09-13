Trump Media Shares Soar After Trump Says ‘I’m Not Selling’

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump sent shares of his social media startup soaring on Friday after he said at an event that he has “absolutely no intention of selling” his shares.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., parent of Truth Social, jumped as much as 30% to $20.86 in afternoon trading after, triggering a pair of volatility-related trading halts following the former president’s comments at a California event. Trump and other insiders are currently restricted from selling any of their shares until the end of next week at the earliest.

“No, I’m not selling,” Trump said in California. “People think the reason it’s down is that a lot of people think I’m going to sell, and if I sell, I wouldn’t be the same. I can understand that, but I have absolutely no intention of selling.”

A Trump Media spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

The stock has been mired in a brutal seven-week slide, dropping to as low as $15.30 earlier this week from a peak of $79.38 after its debut in March. The slide has wiped out billions in paper wealth for Trump, who owns roughly 60% of the company.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.