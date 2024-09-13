US Offers New Detail on Russian Media Role in Kremlin Campaigns

(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed sanctions Friday targeting Russia’s state-controlled media outlet RT over its role in Russia’s covert influence operations overseas, offering fresh details about the extent of its involvement after a Justice Department indictment earlier this month.

Among the new allegations detailed Friday was that RT helped oversee a crowd-funding effort to collect weapons and other material support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including sniper rifles, body armor and radio equipment.

The State Department’s efforts to counter Russian disinformation efforts around the world dovetail with the Justice Department’s move last week against Russian propaganda efforts to reduce international support for Ukraine and influence the US election.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said RT worked directly with the Kremlin to influence a 2024 election in Moldova, including by fomenting unrest. Friday’s action served as a warning to other countries to recognize the gravity of the threat, Blinken said.

He said the US wouldn’t stand by as RT engages in operations “in support of Russia’s nefarious activities.”

Earlier this month, the Justice Department charged two employees of Russia Today with conspiracy to commit money laundering and being unregistered foreign agents for funneling nearly $10 million to online commentators who shared pro-Russia “propaganda and disinformation.”

