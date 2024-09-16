EU Tech Enforcer Resigns With Scathing Words for Von Der Leyen

(Bloomberg) -- Thierry Breton, the European Union’s influential internal market chief, resigned Monday from the European Commission, saying that France was asked to provide a different nominee for the next European Commission.

Breton, in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that her request was “further testimony to questionable governance.”

He said that von der Leyen asked France to withdraw his name as a nominee “for personal reasons that in no instance have you discussed directly with me,” and in return France would get a more influential role in the EU’s executive arm.

Von der Leyen had been asking member states to rethink their male commissioner nominees in an effort to get closer to her target for a gender-balanced commission. The latest move threatens to delay when the next commission can begin.

Breton served as the bloc’s industry chief and also was the chief enforcer of the new Digital Services Act, which regulates content moderation on social-media platforms. As such, he often tangled with Elon Musk’s X and Meta Platforms Inc.

Over his five years in charge of the commission’s internal market unit, the 69-year-old has overseen the roll-out of a string of landmark digital regulations, including the content moderation rulebook the DSA, the Artificial Intelligence Act, and the chips act.

Breton — who was formerly CEO of French software maker Atos and France Telecom, France’s finance minister and a bestselling sci-fi writer — would eagerly go toe to toe with technology moguls and founders he thought were not following EU regulation strictly enough.

That put him on a collision course with Musk, with whom he traded barbs online, but also with other commissioners who felt the Frenchman was hogging the limelight.

(Updates with timeline of the new commission in the fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.