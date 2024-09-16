Poland Declares State of Emergency in Flood-Affected Areas

(Bloomberg) -- Poland declared a state of emergency on Monday in southwestern regions after severe flooding left at least three dead and forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

The move, announced on X social media platform, paves the way for the government to free up more financial aid and other resources to manage the emergency as several towns and villages remain cut off.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the government has allocated 1 billion zloty ($260 million) in its budget reserve for providing relief to the flood-afflicted areas.

