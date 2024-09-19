FedEx Narrows 2025 Outlook, Posts Quarterly Profit Miss

A driver makes a delivery from a FedEx truck to a home in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, US, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. FedEx Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on September 19.

(Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. cut the top end of its full-year profit outlook and reported quarterly earnings below expectations on softer demand for package deliveries.

Adjusted earnings for the current fiscal year will be $20 to $21 a share, the company said Thursday, below its previous forecast for as much as $22 a share.

For the quarter ending Aug. 31, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.60. That compares with analyst expectations for $4.77 and the $4.37 it reported a year ago.

Its shares fell 9.8% to $271.06 as of 4:09 p.m. in New York after the close of regular trading.

