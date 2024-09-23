UniCredit Boosts Commerzbank Stake Despite Berlin Opposition

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA moved to more than double its stake in Commerzbank AG and become its largest shareholder, brushing aside indications from Berlin that it opposes a takeover of the German lender.

UniCredit on Monday entered into contracts that would give it another 11.5% stake in Commerzbank, according to a filing by the Italian firm, which already owns about 9% of the German rival. Physical settlement of the derivatives won’t occur until required approvals are obtained, UniCredit added.

Commerzbank shares reversed a previous drop to gain as much as 0.8% in Frankfurt, while UniCredit extended losses in Milan.

The move underscores the determination of UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel, who surprised markets this month by disclosing the stake and saying he’s considering a full takeover. His latest move comes just days after Berlin on late Friday announced that it will pause a planned disposal of its stake in Commerzbank, demonstrating its opposition to a takeover.

Commerzbank “is a stable and profitable institute,” the government said late last week. “The bank’s strategy is geared toward independence.” Germany is still owns about 12% of Commerzbank, which would make it the No. 2 investor.

Berlin apparently was caught off-guard by UniCredit’s move on Commerzbank, in which the government still owns a large stake after a bailout. Germany had planned to sell about 4.5% to a range of institutional investors, in a first step to returning the lender to full private ownership.

Instead, UniCredit snapped up the entire holding by outbidding rivals, and then disclosed that it had previously amassed more shares of Commerzbank quietly in the market. The lack of transparency irked German officials, a person familiar with the matter has said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations.

The additional 11.5% stake UniCredit disclosed on Monday is linked to derivatives, which means that the Italian bank has the right to take ownership of the shares in the future. It currently doesn’t have regulatory clearance to raise its stake beyond 10%.

It’s a strategy Orcel also used to buy around 4.5% in Commerzbank ahead of the government share sale this month. UniCredit purchased derivatives known as total return swaps for an 1.7% stake, a filing shows. That helped the Italian lender stay below 3% in physical holdings and avoid triggering a shareholder notification that would have tipped off Berlin and the competition to Orcel’s intentions.

Orcel, a veteran dealmaker, has made repeatedly clear that he remains open-minded with regard to what happens next to its stake. He has also said that at least some in Berlin were aware of his bank’s intentions, and emphasized in recent days that he’s not interested in pursuing a hostile takeover.

“We may go up, we may go down, and we may combine,” Orcel said in a Bloomberg TV interview earlier this month. “We are very patient.”

