NYC Mayor Rebels Against Charges as Adams’ Critics Cry ‘Resign!’

(Bloomberg) -- “Resign!” was a resounding cry on Thursday outside Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City’s mayor. The word, repeated over and over, drowned out Eric Adams as he urged New Yorkers to hear his defense before making any judgment.

The reason for the crowd’s chant and Adams’ entreaties involved corruption charges brought against the mayor of the biggest US city by the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan. A scathing indictment alleged he had secretly received illegal contributions to his 2021 campaign and took free flights, hotel upgrades and other gifts.

“I look forward to defending myself and defending the people of this city as I’ve done throughout my entire professional career,” Adams, a former police captain who previously served as Brooklyn borough president, said defiantly outside his residence.

He has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have said their own investigation showed no evidence of illegal conduct by the mayor. He vowed that his attorneys will take care of the case so that he can continue the day-to-day business of running New York City.

The indictments and public backlash represent a remarkable turn in fortunes for Adams, who three years earlier had beat a crowded field to win the mayor’s race, running on a law-and-order platform that pledged to make city government work better. He became the second Black mayor in New York City’s history.

With a steady rain falling, allies rallied beside the mayor as he addressed the crowd from under a tent, including Hazel Dukes, the 92-year-old president of the NAACP New York State Conference. Someone in the crowd with a loudspeaker yelled out that the civil rights leader was being used a political pawn.

One Adams supporter in the crowd called the protesters “socialists.” Another shouted “we love you” at the 64-year-old mayor. Several times, Adams and other speakers had to request silence.

Some who didn’t venture to the mayor’s residence on the Upper East Side took to social media to show their support for the beleaguered mayor.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has endorsed Donald Trump for president, suggested in a post on X that the indictment may be related to the mayor’s criticism of the Biden administration over the migrant crisis.

“Having witnessed the weaponization of our country’s prosecutorial resources, sadly I have to say I am that much more skeptical when indictments are announced against someone whose views are not welcomed by the party in charge,” Ackman wrote, adding that he doesn’t know if Adams is guilty and that the mayor deserves the presumption of innocence.

A few hours later, he took to X again to say that the complaint against the mayor “is devastating and credible.”

Adams has had a rocky relationship with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party over issues including policing and bail reform. Some members of Black Lives Matter in attendance heckled the mayor and called for him to quit.

“If he loved New York City, he would resign,” said Black Lives Matter Greater NY co-founder Chivona Newsome.

Were Adams to resign, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would assume the post and a special election would be called. Though not likely, Adams can also be removed through action by Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, or by a panel of elected officials called an inability committee, according to the city charter.

