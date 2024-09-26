Pfizer’s Sickle Cell Drug Candidates Not Hit by Oxbryta Pull

A logo on the Pfizer Inc. facility in Puurs, Belgium, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The quick approval of Pfizer Inc.s coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. isnt likely to accelerate the availability of the shot in Asia, as countries work to complete local safety tests and negotiate deals. Photographer: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. said it will push ahead with its sickle cell drug candidates, despite its decision to withdraw an approved treatment for the disease after higher-than-acceptable patient deaths and complications in clinical trials.

All data considered, the benefit of the therapy, Oxbryta, “no longer outweighs the risk,” Pfizer said in a statement Wednesday. The company, which also announced discontinuing clinical trials as it investigates the findings, separately said the actions won’t have an immediate impact on its experimental drugs for the disease.

“This decision is specific to Oxbryta. We are continuing to advance our pipeline,” a Pfizer spokesperson said in response to Bloomberg News questions, referring to the company’s other SCD candidates including inclacumab and osivelotor (GBT-601). “We will provide updates as they become available.”

The company will review all available data to determine next steps, if any, the spokesperson said.

The New York-based drugmaker’s announcement Wednesday about Oxbryta’s withdrawal came just a day before the European Medicines Agency was set to discuss the drug. In July, the European regulator had begun a review of the therapy after seeing a higher-than-expected number of deaths in two trials.

According to Pfizer, the data showed an “imbalance in vaso-occlusive crises and fatal events which require further assessment.” Vaso-occlusive crises are painful complications commonly experienced by patients with sickle cell disease.

Oxbryta was once hailed as a first-in-class therapy that targeted the root cause of sickle cell disease. Pfizer acquired its original developer, Global Blood Therapeutics, for $5.4 billion in 2022.

In recent earnings calls, the company had also talked up the potential of follow-on programs from the Global Blood Therapeutics acquisition. In particular, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla has said GBT-601, which showed promise in a mid-stage study late last year, could be a “potential step-wise evolution over Oxbryta.”

