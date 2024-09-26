Schroders Names Burnett as Finance Chief, CIO Kyrklund to Board

(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc named operations head Meagen Burnett as its chief financial officer and appointed Chief Investment Officer Johanna Kyrklund to the board.

Burnett joined Schroders last year and she will be succeeding Richard Oldfield, who’s set to become chief executive officer on Nov. 8, according to a statement on Thursday.

Kyrklund became investment chief in 2019 and will now be responsible for overseeing investment performance across all business lines.

Burnett and Kyrklund had been among numerous contenders for the CEO job at Britain’s largest standalone asset manager, Bloomberg News reported previously.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.