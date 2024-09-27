Ukraine Says Russian Strike on Danube Port Town Kills Three

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian authorities said at least three people were killed by a Russian strike against a Danube River port that was repeatedly attacked last year after it became a lifeline for key exports amid the Kremlin’s invasion.

Fourteen others, including a child, were also injured in the attack on Izmail, Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram Friday.

Ukraine’s Danube ports were targeted by Russia in the summer of 2023 as they became a major route for the embattled country’s agricultural shipments following the collapse of a UN grain deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s administration also managed to establish a corridor via the Black Sea from ports to export commodities, including metals.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian navy, said Izmail port is operating normally after the attack.

Romania said it scrambled four fighter jets last night after detecting groups of drones approaching Ukraine near its border. One may have entered the European Union nation’s airspace for a period of three minutes, though no impact was reported, according to the Romanian Defense Ministry.

Ukraine’s air defense forces said 24 out of 32 drones were shot down in three regions. In one of those, the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the national police said a missile had also hit a building used by the force in Zelenskiy’s home city of Kryvyi Rih, potentially leaving civilians under the rubble.

