WeightWatchers Replaces CEO Sima Sistani After Stock Plummets

(Bloomberg) -- WW International Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sima Sistani stepped down from her role while board member Tara Comonte was named interim CEO of the troubled weight-loss company.

The company is “focused on improving its operational and financial performance while continuing to build on its product innovation and solutions for members,” according to a statement Friday. Also known as WeightWatchers, it has been struggling amid the rise of effective weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co.

The stock has lost 90% of its value in the past 12 months and has a market value of just $68 million.

