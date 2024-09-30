Italy’s Meloni Discussed BlackRock Investments With CEO Fink

(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed possible investments in the country by BlackRock Inc. with the US firm’s chief executive officer, Larry Fink.

The talks focused on strategic infrastructure such as data centers, as well energy and transport, according to a statement from the office of her cabinet on Monday. A working group will focus on potential collaboration, it added.

The discussions with BlackRock are the latest sign of how Meloni’s government is seeking to attract North American investors. Last year, KKR & Co. bought the landline network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia SpA in a deal valued at as much as €22 billion ($24.5 billion).

