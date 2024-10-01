Longest-Serving Central Bank Chief to Get New Mandate in Romania

(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s Mugur Isarescu is poised to extend his tenure as the world’s longest-serving central bank governor after lawmakers gave initial approval for a new five-year term.

Parliamentary committees backed a nine-member central bank executive team led by Isarescu on Tuesday, with a plenary vote set to follow later in the day. During hearings before legislators, the 75-year-old governor vowed to continue fighting one of the highest inflation rates in the European Union, while also maintaining leu stability as a managed floating currency.

“I am confident that inflation will gradually fall back inside our target range of between 1.5% to 3.5% in the coming months and our objective is to achieve that without triggering a recession,” Isarescu said.

Isarescu took over the leadership of the National Bank of Romania in 1990, less than a year after the collapse of Nicolae Ceausescu’s communist regime, and has served for over three decades except for a yearlong stint as prime minister in 1999 and 2000.

The board’s line-up was slightly shuffled with Deputy Governor Leonardo Badea taking over the first deputy role from Florin Georgescu, who will remain a deputy governor. Cosmin Marinescu, economic adviser to President Klaus Iohannis will be the new deputy governor, replacing Eugen Nicolaescu.

The mandates of existing members Cristian Popa and Csaba Balint were renewed, while Aura Socol, an economics professor, lawmaker Roberta Anastase and Alexandru Nazare, a former finance minister, join the board for the first time.

The central bank holds its next monetary policy meeting on Oct. 4, which will be the last decision of the current board as the new team should take over from mid-October. Some analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see room for more cuts in interest rates this year from the current 6.5% as inflation is set to decline to 4% at the end of the year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.