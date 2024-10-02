Lilly Shells Out $4.5 Billion for New Drug Development Plant

Workers walk past manufacturing equipment at Eli Lilly & Co. manufacturing plant in Kinsale, Ireland, on Sept. 12, 2024. Lilly has been bulking up its production capacity since 2020, investing more than $17 billion into developing new plants and expanding existing facilities for the weight-loss and diabetes drugs that are expected to become some of the best-selling medicines of all time. Photographer: Paulo Nunes dos Santos/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is pouring $4.5 billion into a new manufacturing plant in Indiana to make drugs for future clinical trials, part of a broader push to shore up the company’s supply chain.

The first-of-its-kind plant, called the Lilly Medicine Foundry, will be located in Lebanon, about 27 miles northwest of Lilly’s Indianapolis headquarters. The drug giant is currently building two other sites in the town, bringing its total investments there to $13.5 billion.

Lilly’s success in weight-loss has made it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world. The drugmaker has been investing heavily to establish a reliable supply of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, while beginning to build production capacity for its pipeline of next-generation treatments.

The Medicine Foundry is expected to open in 2027 and will feature a flexible design enabling production of various types of treatments, including small molecules, biologics and nucleic acid therapies, Lilly said in a statement. That will allow for streamlined manufacturing processes and increased capacity for clinical trial medicines, while reducing costs and environmental impacts, the drugmaker said.

“The company’s growing rapidly and we need to support that,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks said in an interview last month. “We’d rather have the control. Our goal is to be self-reliant.”

Since 2020, Lilly has invested more than $23 billion into new and existing plants. The spending is part of what executives have called the most ambitious manufacturing expansion in the company’s 150-year history, driven by unprecedented demand for its weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

Lilly is part of a manufacturing renaissance underway in the US as companies, particularly those involved in sensitive sectors like health-care, bring more of their processes home in a bid to shorten and fortify supply chains. Pharmaceutical companies are also contending with the US government’s burgeoning crackdown on Chinese biotechnology companies, along with consolidation among contract manufacturers.

While Lilly prefers to keep manufacturing in-house, it relies on contract manufacturers when launching or studying new types of drugs for which it doesn’t yet have internal manufacturing capabilities, Ricks said. The Medicine Foundry will help bring some of this back under Lilly’s roof, the company said, as Lilly prepares to study next-generation treatments in larger clinical trials.

Indiana will support the Medicine Foundry with infrastructure improvements for roads, water, electricity and other utilities, the company said. The state will also offer economic incentives tied to Lilly’s investment and employment goals. Once fully operational, the Medicine Foundry is expected to add 400 full-time jobs for skilled workers including engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians, Lilly said.

--With assistance from Isis Almeida.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.