Departing SEC Enforcement Chief Grewal to Join Milbank Law Firm

(Bloomberg) -- Gurbir Grewal, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s top enforcement official, will join law firm Milbank after he leaves the regulator later this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Grewal will work out of Milbank’s New York office as a partner in the litigation and arbitration practice, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the plans haven’t been made public. Before joining Wall Street’s main regulator, Grewal served as the attorney general for the state of New Jersey and as a federal prosecutor.

Representatives for Milbank and the SEC declined to comment.

The SEC announced earlier this week that Grewal would leave the agency on Oct. 11. During more than three years as enforcement chief under SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Grewal helped lead a crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry and Wall Street’s use of off-channel communications. He also frequently spoke to attorneys and auditors about their responsibility to protect investors.

