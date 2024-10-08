Kenyan Lawmakers Agree to Impeach Deputy President

(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan lawmakers voted to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, raising the risk of renewed political instability as the economy struggles to recover from deadly anti-government protests earlier this year.

Members of the National Assembly voted to remove Gachagua from office for violating the constitution, with those in favor outnumbering dissenters by 281 to 44, with one abstention, National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula said in proceedings broadcast on state television on Tuesday. The motion will be forwarded to the Senate for further hearings before a vote is taken on a final decision.

