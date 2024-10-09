Singapore Mansion on Sale for Record $236 Million, BT Reports

Road signage at Nassim Road in Singapore, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Singapore is raising taxes on property purchases to cool its red-hot housing market, amid mounting concern that an influx of wealth into the city-state is hurting affordability for locals and its competitiveness as a financial hub. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A luxury mansion in Singapore’s most exclusive neighborhood is being put on the market for S$308 million ($236 million), according to the Business Times.

If met, the asking price for the so-called “good class bungalow” at Nassim Road would make it the biggest transaction in absolute price for such assets, the report said.

The property, with a total land area of more than 58,000 square feet, is owned by Hong Fok Corp. Ltd. joint chief executive Cheong Pin Chuan and his wife. It was previously up for sale at a price tag of S$175 million in 2019.

--With assistance from Low De Wei.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.