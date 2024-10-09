South African Capital Elects New Mayor After Coalition Collapses

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s capital elected a new mayor two weeks after a multiparty coalition that had ruled the city collapsed, removing Cilliers Brink from the post.

Nasiphi Moya, a member of ActionSA and previously the deputy mayor, secured the top job in the Tshwane municipality at a sitting in Pretoria on Wednesday. The African National Congress, the country’s biggest political party, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, the fourth-largest, backed her appointment.

Brink is a member of the Democratic Alliance, which formed a grouping with ActionSA to secure control of Tshwane. The two parties fell out after the DA entered into a power-sharing agreement with the ANC at national level.

Instability has wracked Tshwane since the ANC lost control of the city in 2016, with the DA having to replace at least three successive mayors who were embroiled in scandals. The turmoil has affected delivery of water and other basic services, and the city has had to deal with a deadly cholera outbreak.

South Africa will next hold municipal elections in 2026.

