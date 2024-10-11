Montreal's Taiga Motors sells to British electric boat entrepreneur Stuart Wilkinson

Rachel Doran, vice-president of policy and strategy at Clean Energy Canada, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook for Canada's EV market.

MONTREAL — Taiga Motors Corp. says the Superior Court of Québec has approved its sale to a British electric boat entrepreneur. The Montreal-based maker of snowmobiles and watercraft says it will be purchased by Stewart Wilkinson.

Wilkinson’s family office is behind marine electrification brands that include Vita, Evoy, and Aqua superPower.

Wilkinson and Taiga did not reveal the terms or value of the deal but say Wilkinson will assume Taiga’s debt to Export Development Canada and has committed to funding Taiga’s business plan.

The companies say the transaction will allow them to achieve greater economies of scale and deliver high-performance products at compelling prices to accelerate the electric transition.

The sale comes months after Taiga sought bankruptcy protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to cope with a cash crunch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.