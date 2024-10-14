Australian Hedge Fund Star Liu Departs Tribeca to Start New Firm

The Sydney Opera House during the opening day of Vivid Sydney in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The annual winter festival of lights and music will continue through June 17. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The manager of Australia’s second-best performing hedge fund, Jun Bei Liu, plans to open her own firm, ending nearly two decades with Tribeca Investment Partners.

Sydney-based Liu is set to launch the A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) long-short strategy she currently manages under a new yet-to-be-named company by the start of 2025, with backing from Tribeca, which will provide administrative support.

“I will continue running the Alpha Plus Fund exactly as before with the same investment mandate, fee model, and dedication to performance,” Liu said in a note to clients on Monday.

“The only changes are that I’ll be doing it from a different office, under a new name, and with the added strength of a dedicated investment team that I’ll be hand-selecting for their expertise and alignment with my values,” she said.

Liu, who joined Tribeca in 2005 as an analyst, is currently the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s Alpha Plus Fund and has quadrupled assets under management since taking over the fund in 2019.

“With the full support from Tribeca, especially from my mentor, David Aylward, the transition will be seamless for our stakeholders,” Liu said.

The Alpha Plus fund has returned an average 13% a year for the past decade — the second-best performing Australia-based strategy for that period — according to data compiled by Zenith Investment Partners, a research firm.

