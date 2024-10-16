SA Rugby Postpones Vote on Springboks Private Equity Deal

Eben Etzebeth and Jesse Kriel of the Springboks celebrate victory at the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match in Paris.

(Bloomberg) -- SA Rugby, which oversees the reigning world champion Springboks team, said it postponed a vote by its members unions on the sale of a 20% stake in a newly created commercial rights company to Seattle-based Ackerley Sports Group LLC.

The postponement follows a request by Gayton Mckenzie, South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture, to “more fully brief government on the proposal,” SA Rugby said in a statement.

The deal is an attempt by the organization to capitalize on the success of the national team, the Springboks. The team won the last two Rugby World Cups and last week clinched the Southern Hemisphere’s Rugby Championship. It’s been opposed by some of member unions, including some of the country’s top clubs.

