Elevance Tumbles On Forecast Cut, Quarterly Earnings Miss

(Bloomberg) -- Elevance Health Inc. shares sank in early trading after the insurer cut its outlook for the year and reported third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations, citing insufficient payments from Medicaid.

Adjusted profit for the year will be about $33 a share, down from the earlier forecast of at least $37.20 a share, the company said Thursday in a statement. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $8.37 a share, while analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected $9.66.

Elevance shares plunged 12% before US markets opened. They had gained 5.4% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Elevance cited “unprecedented challenges” in its Medicaid business, which operates safety-net health plans for low-income Americans. States have purged millions of people from Medicaid since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and insurers have said their payments are inadequate for the medical needs of the members who remain.

The results may signal broader trouble for the sector, where higher medical expenses combined with lower payments from government health programs are squeezing profits. Elevance is the second insurer to cut its outlook for the year. UnitedHealth Group Inc. delivered a weaker earnings forecast than Wall Street expected on Tuesday, disappointing investors.

Elevance’s medical-loss ratio, a crucial gauge of the costs of care, was 89.5%, worse than Wall Street had foreseen. Revenue of $44.7 billion exceeded analysts’ expectations.

(Updates with more context, share move starting in second paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.