Merck KGaA Trims Health Care And Life Sciences Targets, Eyes M&A

(Bloomberg) -- Merck KGaA cut its mid-term sales growth target for its health-care division after a number of high-profile drug trial setbacks and trimmed the top end of guidance for its life sciences unit.

The German science and technology group said Thursday it now only expects slight growth from its health-care division, best known for multiple sclerosis drug Mavenclad and cancer treatment Bavencio, after previously forecasting mid-single-digit growth. The company also trimmed the top end of its mid-term average annual sales growth target for life sciences to 9% from 10%.

Merck recently abandoned development of head-and-neck cancer drug Xevinapant and multiple sclerosis therapy evobrutinib after they each failed to show benefit in late-stage trials. Chief Executive Officer Belen Garijo said while the top priority for larger acquisitions is the life sciences unit — which makes a range of components, such as those needed for Covid tests, therapies and vaccines — she’s looking to boost the health-care arm through bolt-on acquisitions.

“What we are looking for is complementary assets that can bring opportunity without elevating the risk of our pipeline,” Garijo told Bloomberg ahead of a capital markets day in Darmstadt. “We will continue to invest in health care mostly in the form of licensing.”

Garijo is hunting for assets in the late stages of development that have already shown proof of concept. She pledged not to follow rivals paying “outrageous amounts of money on things that at the end do not work.”

Merck is struggling to return to the growth it enjoyed during the pandemic era when sales of its life sciences soared and its drug pipeline appeared healthier. Shares of the company are still down nearly 33% since peaking in Dec. 2021.

Post-Covid Rebound

While a muted economic outlook in China and local competition is weighing on the life science unit, it remains structurally a “very attractive” business, Garijo said. The company is expecting a rebound from post-Covid sluggishness as customers replenish raw materials and drug-delivery supplies.

“All the visibility that we have is confirming that the majority of our major customers are already back to normalized inventory levels,” Garijo said.

The goal with deals in life sciences isn’t just about “filling gaps, it’s to stay competitive,” she added.

The electronics division — Merck’s smallest — is the bright spot in the diversified company. Driven by high demand for chips amid the artificial intelligence boom, Merck gave it a “significant uplift” and now sees annual organic sales growth of 5% to 9%, compared with 3% to 6% previously.

“The semiconductor market is cyclical and now we are entering the positive cycle,” Garijo said. “We have a podium position in electronics today in semiconductors and our portfolio is extremely well fit to fulfill our customer needs and customer expectations, mainly AI.”

China Outlook

While Garijo isn’t worried about the broader sell off in the semiconductor sector triggered by chipmachine-maker ASML Holding NV’s disappointing earnings, she’s assessing US-China tensions on its semiconductor business. Merck doesn’t see a major impact as of today but is preparing “different risk scenarios that are guiding our investment decisions to a certain extent.”

The group confirmed its full-year guidance and remains confident to return to growth this year.

Merck is unaffiliated with the US-based Merck & Co.

