Humana Sues to Reverse High-Stakes Cut to Medicare Ratings

Signage is displayed on a Humana Inc. office building in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Humana is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 6.

(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. sued US health agencies seeking to reverse a cut to crucial Medicare quality ratings, linked to billions of dollars in revenue, that sent the company’s stock tumbling this month.

The lawsuit argues that the US Medicare program was “arbitrary and capricious” in how it calculated the metrics for Humana’s health plans. The scores, known as star ratings, are linked to billions in bonus payments in future years.

The case was filed Friday in federal court in the Northern District of Texas before Judge Reed O’Connor, who has frequently ruled in favor of plaintiffs challenging government regulations.

Humana’s surprise downgrade put its 2026 earnings targets at risk in what one analyst called a “worst-case scenario” for the Louisville, Kentucky-based insurer.

Other health insurance companies, including Elevance Health Inc., have successfully challenged negative Medicare quality scores in court. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a similar challenge pending. Humana is the second-largest seller of private Medicare Advantage insurance plans, behind UnitedHealth.

Representatives for Humana and the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services didn’t respond to messages about the lawsuit Saturday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.