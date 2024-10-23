Roche Sales Climb With Boost From Portfolio of New Drugs

A logo on the exterior of the Roche Holding AG headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Roche forecast a sluggish recovery in sales and earnings this year as it emerges from a difficult 2023 and a string of research setbacks. Photographer: Pascal Mora/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Roche Holding AG said its third-quarter sales rose thanks to eye drug Vabysmo as well as medicines for cancer, hemophilia and multiple sclerosis.

Sales climbed 9% to 15.1 billion Swiss francs ($17.5 billion), the Basel, Switzerland-based company said on Wednesday. That exceeded the 14.9 billion-franc average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Roche is relying on its portfolio of experimental medicines to kick-start growth through the end of this decade after a more than yearlong overhaul of its research and development units. Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schinecker pared the pipeline and pledged to move more quickly on promising projects, including a challenge to Novo Nordisk A/S in the growing market for obesity treatments.

The shares have gained 11% so far this year, trailing the 14% rise in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index.

Roche confirmed its forecast that adjusted earnings per share will rise in a high-single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates this year, with sales rising in the mid-single-digit range.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.