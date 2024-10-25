European Stocks Fall as Remy, Mercedes Earnings Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped on Friday, with underwhelming earnings from big names like Remy Cointreau SA and Mercedes-Benz Group AG hitting sentiment as investors assess multiple risk events on the horizon.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% as of 8:06 a.m. London time, with autos, utilities and construction stocks among the worst-performing sectors.

Earnings were front and center, especially among companies in the luxury end of their respective markets. Distiller Remy Cointreau fell after slashing its annual sales guidance, while weaker demand in China also hit Mercedes-Benz’s earnings. Safran SA eased after the defense firm cut its revenue forecast.

On the positive side, Sanofi SA shares gained after the pharmaceuticals maker saw profit rise thanks to demand for seasonal vaccines.

Equities in Europe have dipped slightly this month as trading remains cautious in the face of upcoming risks including the UK budget and the US election. Sectors most exposed to China’s economy, such as luxury stocks and miners, have come under particular pressure as investors assess the outlook for the country’s push to revive its stalling economy.

Mathieu Savary, chief European investment strategist at BCA Research, said that equities in the region are facing many hurdles, with a deceleration in global growth creating a strong headwind to earnings.

“It would take clear signs that the world can avoid trade tensions, and that manufacturing activity is strengthening again, for European stocks to break out,” Savary said.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.