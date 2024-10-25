Humanoid Robot Startup Agility Nears Deal to Raise $150 Million

A child holds the hand of a Leju Robotics Co. humanoid robot at the World AI Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on Friday, July 7, 2023. Chinese artificial intelligence-related stocks, including Cambricon Technologies and Iflytek, gain as a two-day conference centering on China's AI effort backed by influential regulatory agencies kicked off in Shanghai.

(Bloomberg) -- Agility Robotics Inc., a maker of humanoid robots for use in warehouses, is raising $150 million from investors, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to a surge in robotics funding this year.

The deal is being led by investment firm DCVC, said one of the people, who asked to remain anonymous discussing private information. It will value the startup at about $1 billion, including dollars raised, according to another person. The company declined to comment on the deal or its valuation. DCVC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cash influx comes as Agility prepares to roll out its fourth generation of robot, which helps businesses stock and manage inventory in warehouses. The startup, which spun out of Oregon State University, now has robots working at a warehouse containing products made by clothing brand Spanx, and has technology in testing at Amazon.com Inc. facilities. That makes Agility one of the few humanoid-bot companies with machines currently performing useful tasks for customers.

Two years ago, a funding round of $150 million valued Agility at $550 million.

The company is among a group of robot makers that combine increasingly powerful batteries, motors and sensors with software that helps the machines work in spaces designed for humans. Those advances, paired with the frenzy over artificial intelligence, have led to a renewed investor interest in robotics startups.

For example, earlier this year, a humanoid robot startup called Figure AI Inc. said it reached a $2.6 billion valuation and planned to collaborate with OpenAI, and a Norwegian robotics startup called 1X Technologies AS raised $100 million. Just this week, a company called Nimble announced a $106 million financing led by FedEx Corp., and the Information reported that Physical Intelligence, or Pi, is in talks to raise money at a $2 billion valuation.

Agility’s chief executive officer is Peggy Johnson, who previously led augmented reality startup Magic Leap Inc., and held senior roles at Microsoft Corp. and Qualcomm Inc.

