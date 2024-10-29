Hezbollah Names Replacement For Assassinated Leader Nasrallah

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has announced that Naim Qasem will become its new leader, replacing Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel assassinated just over a month ago.

Hezbollah’s main decision-making body, the Shura Council, agreed to make Qasem the new secretary-general, the group announced on Telegram.

Qasem was previously Hezbollah’s deputy chief. Last week, Hezbollah confirmed the death in an Israeli airstrike of Hashem Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah who was widely viewed as the long-standing leader’s mostly likely successor.

Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries, has been in conflict with Israel since the war in Gaza began. The group has been firing missiles and drones on Israel in solidarity with Hamas.

Israel stepped up its campaign against Hezbollah last month, assassinating almost all its senior leaders and sending ground troops into southern Lebanon to attacks its positions.

