Pfizer Raises Forecast, Braces for Fight With Starboard

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. raised its guidance for the year as it reported adjusted earnings that beat expectations in its first quarterly report since its standoff with activist investor Starboard Value LP became public.

Adjusted earnings for 2024 will be $2.75 to $2.95 a share, Pfizer said Tuesday in a statement, up 30 cents across the previous projected range of $2.45 and $2.65. The shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading. The company also raised its revenue guidance, helped by surging sales of its Covid drug Paxlovid.

Since the pandemic, Pfizer has resorted to a series of deals to come up with new hits to replace fading sales of its Covid vaccine. Its shares are down by more than half since peaking in December 2021, and Starboard, which reportedly has taken a $1 billion stake, is agitating for change.

Under Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, Pfizer embarked on a $70 billion string of deals, including last year’s $43 billion purchase of cancer specialist Seagen Inc. In May, Pfizer announced a new plan designed to cut $1.5 billion of costs by the end of 2027. That was on top of a previously disclosed plan to remove $4 billion in expenses by the end of this year.

In the quarter, sales of the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid soared to $2.7 billion, far exceeding analyst estimates, thanks to the summer Covid wave. Covid vaccine sales also beat estimates, though the company attributed the strong performance versus last year due to timing, as the new variant vaccine was approved earlier in 2024 than it was last year.

In a blistering critique at an activist investors’ conference last week, Starboard Value Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smith took Pfizer to task for series of perceived missteps including overspending on deals and generating an anemic return on internal R&D. That has resulted in at least $20 billion in value destruction at Pfizer, he said. In a separate interview with CNBC that day, Smith said it “could make sense” for Pfizer to replace Bourla as CEO.

Among other pipeline issues, Pfizer in September recalled the sickle cell anemia drug Oxbryta due to safety concerns. The drug was gained in the 2022 purchase of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. for $5.4 billion. Pfizer also has experienced multiple setbacks in its attempts to develop an obesity pill, though it hasn’t given up.

Starboard was briefly allied with former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and ex-CFO Frank D’Amelio. The two switched sides soon afterward, declaring in a late-night statement that they now support Pfizer’s current management. The next day Starboard accused Pfizer of threatening the former executives with legal action unless they released a statement in support of Bourla.

