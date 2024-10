Rachel Reeves outside 11 Downing Street ahead of presenting her budget to parliament in London, on Oct. 30.

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity managers will have to pay 32% tax on their carried interest gains from April 2025, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said in the budget.

That compares to the 28% capital gains tax rate they currently pay on the profits made on asset sales.

There will be more changes to the carried interest regime from April 2026, to make it “simpler, fairer and better targeted,” Reeves said in her speech Wednesday.

Follow live budget coverage

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.