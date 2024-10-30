Wells Fargo Hires JPMorgan Mid-Cap Banker Anderson in Chicago

A Wells Fargo bank branch in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Wells Fargo & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 11.

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. mid-cap banker Eric Anderson for its global mergers and acquisitions team, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Anderson, who’s spent about 15 years at JPMorgan, will remain in Chicago, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t yet public.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further. A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

Anderson has worked in New York in Chicago for JPMorgan and advised on deals in sectors including energy transition and business services. He worked on Blattner’s sale to Quanta Services Inc., MasTec Inc.’s acquisition of IEA and Kinetrex Energy’s sale to Kinder Morgan Inc., among others.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf, Wells Fargo has been in hiring mode to build out a bench of investment bankers to better compete with rivals.

Anderson is the fifth managing director added to the bank’s M&A group this year, following Christina Bresani from William Blair & Co., Tom Cho from Deutsche Bank AG, Steven Meyer from Perella Weinberg Partners and Kevin Healey from PJT Partners Inc.

JPMorgan hired Andrew Martin from Bank of America Corp. in September to be co-head of mid-cap M&A, Bloomberg News reported previously.

