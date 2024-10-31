Boeing Dismantles Diversity Team as Pressure Builds on New CEO

A worker walks outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg urged members of the company's largest union not to strike, cautioning a work stoppage would harm efforts to turn around the planemaker's factories after years of turmoil.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has dismantled its global diversity, equity and inclusion department, making it the latest high-profile corporation to make changes to its DEI policy as its new top leader oversees a broader revamp of the company’s workforce.

Staff from Boeing’s DEI office will be combined with another human resources team focused on talent and employee experience, according to people familiar with the matter. Sara Liang Bowen, a Boeing vice president who led the now-defunct department, left the company on Thursday.

“The team achieved so much — sometimes imperfectly, never easily — and dreamed of doing much more still,” Bowen wrote in a farewell post on LinkedIn.

Boeing’s new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg is streamlining the planemaker’s operations and trimming its executive ranks as part of a broader 10% reduction in headcount. The shift also comes as large US companies face increasing pressure from conservative activists to dismantle or downplay their efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

While Boeing’s workforce has traditionally skewed White and male, the company stepped up its efforts to recruit more Black employees and people from other minority groups under former CEO Dave Calhoun, who stepped down in early August.

Anti-DEI activist Robby Starbuck, who claims credit for convincing Toyota Motor Corp. and Harley-Davidson Inc. to scale back DEI, said he had reached out to Ortberg and board chair Steve Mollenkopf by e-mail earlier this month to alert them he was considering an online campaign against their diversity programs.

“Boeing remains committed to recruiting and retaining top talent and creating an inclusive work environment where every teammate around the world can perform at their best while supporting the company’s mission,” the planemaker said in a statement.

The company added that it prohibits discriminatory hiring practices and maintains “a merit-based performance system with procedures aimed at encouraging an equality of opportunity, not of outcomes.”

The dismantling of Boeing’s DEI department throws into question the future of its existing programs to promote more diversity among its workforce.

Boeing had promised to increase opportunities for under-represented workers, including Black employees, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in 2020. As part of that effort, the company pledged to increase overall Black employment by 20% by 2025. Boeing was already closing in on that goal last year, as Black employment rose to 7.5% in 2023 — a 17% increase, according to data reported to the US federal government.

Employee diversity goals are among the most contentious for anti-DEI activists, who argue that it fosters discrimination against other demographic groups.

