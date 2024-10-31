Kraken Names Dapper’s Stephanie Lemmerman CFO Amid Shakeup

The Kraken logo on a smartphone arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Elon Musk continued to toy with the price of Bitcoin Monday, taking to Twitter to indicate support for what he says is an effort by miners to make their operations greener. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Kraken named Stephanie Lemmerman as chief financial officer, the latest executive suite reshuffling by the US crypto exchange as part of wide-ranging restructuring announced this week.

Lemmerman, who served as CFO at Dapper Labs Inc., will maintain a link to the crypto software development company as a board member, Kraken said in a statement Thursday. Current CFO Carrie Dolan, who announced plans earlier this year to step down, will continue to support the company through the transition, Kraken said.

On Wednesday, Kraken named Arjun Sethi, co-founder of venture firm Tribe Capital, as co-CEO of the company alongside Dave Ripley. The firm is reducing about 15% of it workforce, or about 400 employees, according to a person familiar with the layoffs. The cuts were first reported by the New York Times. A Kraken spokesperson has declined to comment on the number of employees fired.

As part of a dramatic C-suit clearout, Chief Product Officer Gilles BianRosa and Chief Technology Officer Vishnu Patankar have left the company, the person said. Kraken declined to comment on specific departures. BianRosa and Patankar didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The layoffs are the latest in a flurry of job cuts in crypto, where a market rally over the past year has been focused largely on Bitcoin rather than broadening out to deliver a wider lift for the sector. Kraken said it had more than $1 billion in revenue.

