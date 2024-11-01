Mauritius Suspends Social-Media Access Before Nov. 10 Election

(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius directed telecommunications companies to suspend access to social-media platforms until a day after national elections set for Nov. 10, citing national-security concerns.

The telecommunications authority on Thursday sent a notice to operators asking them to halt access until Nov. 11 “in response to concerns regarding illegal postings that may impact national security and public safety,” operator Emtel Ltd. said in a statement Friday. Mauritius Telecom is the other key provider of services.

Authorities are scheduled to proclaim election results on Nov. 11. Incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, leader of the Alliance Lepep, is seeking another mandate. Former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of the opposition group known as Alliance du Changement is vying for a fourth term.

While Mauritius ranks second in the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, which measures the overall state of governance in the world’s poorest continent, deteriorations in the Indian Ocean island nation’s performance are concerning, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said in a report released Oct. 23.

Last year, mobile-phone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants rose to 167 from 166.3 a year earlier, while internet subscriptions increased to 158 from 152.6, according to Statistics Mauritius.

“Emtel is in the process of implementing the directive and the user experience will be progressively disrupted,” the company said. It “understands the inconvenience that this action shall cause to its customers but reiterates that it has no alternative other than to comply” with the directive.

