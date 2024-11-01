Mutant Ape Planet NFT Fraudster Avoids Prison in Investor Scam

(Bloomberg) -- A French national who sought to exploit the frenzy for nonfungible tokens in 2022 by selling his “Mutant Ape Planet” digital assets avoided prison for a scheme prosecutors said defrauded investors of more than $2.9 million.

Aurelien Michel, 26, was sentenced Friday by US District Judge Margo Brodie to the one month he’d already served in a Brooklyn, New York, lockup after his arrest. Federal prosecutors had sought 37 months in prison.

Michel pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud conspiracy, admitting he falsely promised thousands of NFT buyers “exclusive” benefits to boost the value of his neon-colored digital depictions of cartoon monkeys. Instead, he abandoned the project after the initial “minting” and didn’t return any investor funds, said prosecutors in the office of US Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn, New York.

An NFT confirms unique ownership of a digital asset. They were most popularly used for digital art or collectibles such as video clips, memes or items used in online games. At the height of crypto mania in early 2022, NFT series such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks were fetching millions of dollars, fired up by endorsements from celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Snoop Dogg. By June of that year, prices of many NFT collections had collapsed.

“The success of Bored Apes drove demand for other ape-related NFTs,” prosecutors said in a court filing. “Against this backdrop, the defendant and his co-conspirators began advertising a new NFT project called ‘Mutant Ape Plant’ or MAP.”

Federal prosecutors Drew Rolle and Dylan Stern argued Michel deserved prison time. They said his crimes were a modern “get-rich-quick scheme” designed to capitalize on the NFT craze, promising investors rewards and benefits that never materialized, including a Mutant Ape cryptocurrency token he claimed would increase demand for their newly-acquired assets.

This type of maneuver is known as a “rug pull,” when developers raise funds and then disappear without making good on any promises, prosecutors said.

After purchasers realized they’d been duped, Michel said in a social media post under a pseudonym that he “never intended” to defraud anyone, but claimed the “toxic” behavior within the NFT community led to the rug pull, according to the government. Prosecutors he and his co-conspirators intentionally abandoned the project after collecting investor funds.

Ultimately, investors purchased the NFTs for $2,900 each, which led to the transfer of more than $2.9 million of cryptocurrency to two “digital wallets” Michel controlled, according to the government. Michel was arrested when he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in January 2023.

Fraud scams tied to crypto are on the rise, in part because the decentralized structure of digital markets makes them appealing for criminals and difficult for authorities to retrieve lost funds, according to the FBI. Investors lost a record $5.6 billion in 2023, up 45% from a year earlier, the agency said in a report.

Federal investigators linked Michel to other well-known NFT scams, including “Fashion Ape” and “Crazy Camels” NFTs, according to Rolle and Stern. For each, once Michel and his co-conspirators sold more than $1 million of tokens, Michel and his co-conspirators abandoned the NFTs, the prosecutors said.

Ira Sorkin and Adam Brody, lawyers Michel, argued their client be spared serving any prison time, insisting purchasers of their clients NFTs received “digital artwork.” They cited the six months Michel spent living under court-ordered home confinement in the US and has not been allowed to return to France since his arrest.

The case is US v. Aurelien, 23-cr-418, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

