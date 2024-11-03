Kamala Harris to Make Surprise Appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives during a campaign event at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Both Donald Trump and Harris's teams are quietly preparing their governments-in-waiting, even as the two nominees remain focused on actually winning the presidency in the final days of an incredibly close election on Tuesday.

(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will make a surprise appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, clinching the media spotlight as she makes her closing case to voters to cast ballots for her over opponent Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with her schedule.

The stop in New York City, which wasn’t on Harris’ public agenda, follows two get-out-the-vote concerts in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier in the day.

Harris’ impromptu appearance in New York, on a program that’s a cultural landmark for both the country and the city, comes less than a week after Trump hosted a rally at Madison Square Garden. That event was marked by his allies’ making racist and misogynist statements, including a comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Presidential aspirants have a long history of appearing on the comedy sketch show as a way to reach voters who don’t consume traditional sources of news. Harris and Trump both are seeking to win over low-propensity voters in what polls show is a close race.

Actress Maya Rudolph has portrayed Harris on SNL this season, an impression the vice president has lauded.

Comedian John Mulaney is slated to be this week’s guest host on the show, which will also feature singer-songwriter Chappell Roan as the musical performer.

