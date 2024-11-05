Sweden’s EQT Makes $1.4 Billion Cash Offer for OEM International

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity group EQT AB unveiled a bid for OEM International AB to drive M&A fueled growth for the Swedish component manufacturer.

EQT made a public offer to OEM shareholders at a price of 110 kronor ($10.26) per share in cash, having already secured 72.5% of the votes through irrevocable undertakings from key owners, according to a statement on Tuesday. The total value of the take-private deal is about 15.25 billion kronor, representing a discount of 12.3% compared to the closing price of OEM’s shares on Monday.

While OEM’s largest shareholders, comprising Orvaus AB, Siv Franzen, Agne Svenberg and AB Traction, have agreed to the offer, OEM’s independent bid committee in a separate statement recommended that shareholders refrain from accepting it. The terms of the deal are “not fair from a financial perspective,” the committee said.

The key owners hold about 26% of OEM’s shares, and agreed to sell about three quarters of their holding to EQT.

EQT said it “will aim to support the company’s growth by accelerating OEM International’s acquisition pace in existing and new markets, and through select organic strategic growth initiatives.”

The acceptance period is expected to start on Dec. 19 and expire on Feb. 27 next year.

