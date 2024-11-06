Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Sales Surge on Crucial US Market

Packets of Wegovy move along the line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark, on Friday, March 8, 2024. Novo is Europe's most valuable company and little in Denmark can escape the drugmaker's gravitational pull.

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S’s sales of the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy leapt in the third quarter, a potential relief for investors after rival Eli Lilly & Co. reported disappointing obesity sales last week.

Wegovy revenue climbed 79% to 17.3 billion Danish kroner ($2.5 billion), the Copenhagen-based drugmaker said on Wednesday, above the average analyst estimate of 15.6 billion kroner. Sales jumped by about 50% in the US, even as prices fell, after more insurers agreed to pay for the drug.

After leading the wave of new obesity drugs to become Europe’s biggest company, Novo faced skittishness from investors in the third quarter on concern over Wegovy prescription numbers and the potential downside if an all-important next-generation obesity treatment, CagriSema, falls short of expectations in a large study that’s due to deliver results by December.

The drugmaker’s shares fell about 28% from their peak in June prior to Wednesday.

Novo is vying with Lilly for supremacy in obesity drugs, the pharmaceutical industry’s fastest-growing new business, while an expanding list of rivals rush to develop competing medicines. The market is expected to reach $130 billion by the end of the decade.

Until now, the biggest obstacle has been satisfying demand, and both drugmakers have pledged billions of dollars to increase production capacity while working to convince more insurers to reimburse them for patients. Novo said Wednesday it expects periodic drug shortages to continue “across a number of products and geographies” this year.

Novo narrowed the range of its forecasts slightly, predicting total sales would grow 23% to 27% this year at constant exchange rates, while operating profit grows 21% to 27%.

Sales of Novo’s biggest drug, diabetes treatment Ozempic, were about 5% below expectations at 29.8 billion kroner.

