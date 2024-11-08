Telus Corp.'s net income, operating revenue rise in third quarter

Ryan Bushell, president and portfolio manager of Newhaven Asset Management, provides insight on Telus' upgrading at Scotiabank.

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. says its net income attributable to common shares more than doubled during its third quarter despite the company adding fewer net new customers compared with the same time last year.

The telecommunications company says it earned $280 million in its third quarter, up 105.9 per cent from the same three-month period in 2023.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 19 cents compared with nine cents a year earlier.

It reported adjusted net income was $413 million, up 10.7 per cent year-over-year from $373 million in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue and other income for the quarter was $5.1 billion, up 1.8 per cent from the previous year.

Telus says it added 347,000 net new customers, down around 14.5 per cent compared with last year. The figure includes 130,000 mobile phone subscribers and 34,000 internet customers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.