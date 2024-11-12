Serbia’s Vucic Signals Musk Was Present During Trump Call

(Bloomberg) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signaled that Elon Musk was present during a phone call with Donald Trump on Sunday, calling his phone call with the US president-elect a “great honor.”

Vucic told reporters he was among the “first 10 or 15 world leaders” to speak to Trump following his Nov. 5 election victory. He also said Chris Ruddy, CEO of the Newsmax TV network, was present.

“President Trump knows Serbia very well, and Elon Musk, who was with him, as well as Chris Ruddy, also know it particularly well, maybe even the best,” Vucic said, according to a video of the broadcast.

Billionaire and entrepreneur Musk was also present during Trump’s first post-victory phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting his influence within the incoming administration.

