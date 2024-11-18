Enel Raises Dividend and Targets Higher Profit for Next Year

A worker at Furmarole park looks towards a cooling tower at the Enel Green Power geothermal power site in Larderello, Italy, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Larderello is home to the worlds oldest geothermal power site, which started powering light bulbs in 1904 and now generates more than 5% of the Italy's clean power production.

(Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA raised its dividend on 2024 earnings and said it’s targeting up to €6.9 billion ($7.3 billion) in profit for 2025, as the Italian utility nears the end of a debt reduction plan.

The company lifted its dividend for this year to €0.46 per share, according to a new business plan for 2025 to 2027 announced Monday. The target range of €6.7 billion to €6.9 billion for 2025 adjusted net income is in line with analyst estimates.

Chief Executive Officer Flavio Cattaneo is completing a divestiture plan aimed at bringing the firm’s debt back under control while focusing investments on the most profitable projects and regions while cutting costs.

The company signaled Friday that it’s returning to acquisitions, announcing the purchase of Acciona Energia’s hydro-power portfolio in Spain.

Cattaneo, appointed last year by the Italian government — the firm’s biggest shareholder — inherited the €21 billion asset sales plan from predecessor Francesco Starace.

Net debt dropped to €56 billion in September and the company expects it to fall to below sector average levels by year end, Chief Financial Officer Stefano De Angelis has said.

“The managerial actions carried out in the past year allowed us to achieve all the targets,” Cattaneo said in the statement.

Enel also plans to raise investments to €43 billion, an increase of around €7 billion compared to its previous plan.

The company set a dividend floor of €0.46 per share through 2027 and adjusted its dividend policy, with up to a 70% payout on adjusted net income.

