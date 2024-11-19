Nokia Drops After Analyst Predicts T-Mobile Will Swap Suppliers

An attendee photographs the redesigned Nokia Oyj logo on the company's stand on the opening day of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira de Barcelona venue in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. The annual flagship mobile industry and technology event runs from Feb. 27 to March 2. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj shares fell the most in almost a year after an analyst predicted that T-Mobile US Inc. would switch network suppliers.

Rival Ericsson AB offers superior technology and the Swedish company may also be in a better position to offer more attractive prices, Earl Lum, the president of EJL Wireless Research, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Nokia has lost significant market share in the US in recent years. Lum had also predicted AT&T Inc.’s switch away from Nokia before the US telecommunications company announced last year that it had awarded Ericsson a $14 billion contract to build out a newer, more flexible “open radio access network.” Verizon Communications Inc., the other major US carrier, has also chosen Ericsson and equipment from Samsung Electronics Co. for its network.

“If Nokia were to lose T-Mobile US, it would mean that the technical turnaround promised by Nokia management in its wireless access business has failed,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase wrote in a note.

A spokesman for Nokia didn’t have an immediate comment. A representative for Ericsson declined to comment. A spokesperson for T-Mobile didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nokia shares fell 5.7% in Helsinki, the biggest drop since December 2023, to close at €3.97. The shares have gained 30% this year.

