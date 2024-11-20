Putin Open to Talks on Ukraine Truce With Trump, Reuters Reports

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin is willing to talk with US President-elect Donald Trump about a cease-fire deal in Ukraine that could roughly freeze the war along current front lines, Reuters reported, citing five unidentified, current and former Russian officials.

Putin may agree to discuss a carve-up of four regions in Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — that Russia annexed in 2022, but doesn’t fully control, according to three of the people, Reuters said. The Russian leader has declared them to be “forever” part of his country, although only about 77% of the four regions are under the Kremlin’s control, according to Bloomberg calculations based on open-source data.

Russia may also be ready to pull out its forces from small slices of territory it holds in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, according to two of the officials cited in the report.

Putin earlier has said he remains open to talks, but any agreement must take into account Russia’s security interests and “realities” on the ground. In June, he laid out his opening position in talks, demanding that Ukraine withdraw fully from the four regions Russia has illegally annexed and give up its North Atlantic Treaty Organization ambitions before a truce could take effect.

Putin still insists on Ukraine abandoning its ambitions to join NATO and a ban on the alliance’s troops being stationed on Ukrainian soil, but he’s ready to discuss security guarantees for the neighboring state, according to the five officials in the report.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles inside Russia could complicate and delay any settlement, Reuters cited two of the people as saying.

Still, the US authorization on using the missiles to strike inside Russia allows Ukraine to talk to Russia from a position of strength, Ukraine’s ambassador to the European Union, Vsevolod Chentsov, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the worst hostilities in Europe since World War II and the most dangerous stand-off with the West in decades. The US and its allies have poured tens of billions of dollars into military and financial aid for Ukraine but Kyiv has been steadily losing ground in the east in recent months.

On Tuesday, Putin signed a decree lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, just days after Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to carry out strikes deep inside Russia with US-supplied long-range missiles. Russia on Tuesday said Ukraine used US-made ATACMS to strike Russian territory for the first time.

--With assistance from Daryna Krasnolutska and Olesia Safronova.

