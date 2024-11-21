NBA’s Antetokounmpo Starts Fund With Investment in Women’s Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo is investing in womens basketball through his new venture fund.

(Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting into venture capital, and one of his first investments is in women’s basketball.

Antetokounmpo’s Build Your Legacy Ventures is backing Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 professional women’s basketball league that plays during the WNBA’s off-season. Games will start in January with six teams and players including star Breanna Stewart, who’s also one of the league’s founders.

Antetokounmpo joins a growing list of professional athletes getting into venture capital that includes Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Serena Williams. It’s part of an evolution in the sports world following a surge in player earnings. The last two contracts Antetokounmpo signed have totaled more than $400 million.

The creation of the Build Your Legacy Ventures fund will build on Antetokounmpo’s personal portfolio that includes his own production company and stakes in the Milwaukee Brewers and Nashville SC. The fund declined to disclose how much money it controls or the size of its investments.

“This fund is not just about capital,” Antetokounmpo said in a statement. “It’s about forging partnerships and opening my network.”

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.