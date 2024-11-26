NBA Star Westbrook Invests in Oklahoma City Soccer Stadium

(Bloomberg) -- NBA star Russell Westbrook is investing in Oklahoma City, where he won an MVP and spent the first part of his career.

Westbrook’s company is joining forces with Echo, a firm founded by Christian Kanady, to fund sports and entertainment in the city, including a soccer stadium. The partnership said the investment was eight figures, meaning at least $10 million, while declining to be more specific.

“I spent a significant amount of time in Oklahoma City, so to me, that place is very special and is like a second home,” said Westbrook, a point guard for the Denver Nuggets now playing in his 17th NBA season.

The funds will go toward building a 12,000-seat stadium for Oklahoma City Energy FC, a team in the United Soccer League in which Echo owns a majority stake. The club had to suspend play the past few seasons because it didn’t have an adequate home field.

The investment firms also plan to put money into developing the stadium’s surrounding area, which spans more than 40 acres, into an an entertainment district with dining, retail and community spaces. The site is in Oklahoma City’s downtown, near its convention center and NBA arena.

This kind of development is becoming more popular around the US as cities aim to boost spending from fans attending games. The stadium project, which is also slated to receive taxpayer funds, is expected to be completed in 2027.

Westbrook, one of the NBA’s highest-paid players with roughly $345 million in career earnings, has also invested in Leeds United, a Premier League soccer club. His other business ventures include a media company and clothing brand.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.