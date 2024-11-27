Brazil to Unveil $12 Billion Spending Cut Plan, G1 Says

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is set to unveil a long-sought plan to cut 70 billion reais ($11.8 billion) from public spending through 2026 as investors’ fiscal concerns sink assets from the currency to stocks, according to a report by local website G1.

The proposal is planned to be announced Wednesday night by Haddad, in an address to the nation on the country’s radio and TV network. Limits to minimum salary growth and salary bonus are among measures to be announced, as well as income tax exemptions, according to the report.

Brazil investors are demanding austerity after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s leftist government increased spending to improve living standards for the working class. Fiscal coffers have come under additional stress this year as the administration responds to natural disasters including historic floods and drought. At the same time, higher expenditures are fueling market bets that the central bank will have to raise interest rates to near 14% to tame inflation.

Earlier Wednesday, Lula’s push to tack an income-tax relief measure onto the spending cut plan further deepened concerns about Brazil’s budget deficit and sparked a selloff in the currency and stocks.

The Brazilian real weakened more than 2% to finish the day at 5.934 per dollar, its lowest-ever closing price. Stocks slumped the most since June and swap rates surged as much as 37 basis points.

Signs that the administration was abandoning pledges for fiscal responsibility have wreaked havoc on local assets throughout 2024. The real has posted one of the biggest drops among 16 major currencies so far this year, stocks have fallen from recent highs and interest rate futures have surged.

In recent weeks, however, Haddad has sought to convey to Lula that the government needs to rein in mandatory spending in coming months, thus heading off a problem when he seeks reelection in 2026.

For 2025, the government plans to eliminate the primary fiscal deficit, which excludes interest payments, with the help of 166.4 billion reais in extraordinary revenue. In April, it backed off its pledge for a surplus next year, sparking a wave of investor angst.

