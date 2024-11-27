Tusk Proposes Navy Policing in the Baltic Sea Amid Russia Threat

(Bloomberg) -- Poland will propose a maritime policing program in the Baltic Sea similar to air-monitoring missions that are being carried out by NATO members, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

Tusk called the plan “a joint venture of countries located at the Baltic Sea, which have the same sense of threat posed by Russia” in comments in Warsaw. He’s due to travel to Sweden for a meeting of Baltic and Nordic leaders.

The meeting at Harpsund will discuss security related issues, transatlantic relations and Europe’s continued support for Ukraine.

A high-speed fiber optic cable in the Baltic Sea connecting Finland and German was severed last week by what was likely an external impact and a nearby link between Lithuania and Sweden was also damaged.

